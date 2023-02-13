Seventy years might seem like a long time, but it’s gone by rather quickly for Don and Marjorie Patterson, who will be celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary in June.
“Honestly, I don’t know how it got here so fast,” said Marjorie Patterson. “There were days when you thought to yourself that your kids would never grow up and everything was taking a long time, but then it really seems like it just flies by.”
The pair met at an area “Teen Town” — a place in the 1950s and 1960s where teenagers met to socialize. This particular “Teen Town” was held at Epiphany of Our Lord Church in South City.
Don Patterson, a Kirkwood native and a 1948 graduate of Coyle High School — what’s now known as St. Peter Catholic Church and St. Peter Catholic School in Kirkwood — was initially dating Marjorie Patterson’s friend. Even so, his future wife, who grew up in St. Louis Hills, immediately liked him.
“I just had this feeling when I saw him,” she said.
Two years later, the young couple was married at St. Gabriel the Archangel church. Don Patterson was 21 years old, and Marjorie Patterson was 18.
The pair moved to North Carolina just after getting married in 1952, as Don Patterson was stationed at Fort Bragg. But they knew they would come back to St. Louis, and specifically to Kirkwood. Two years later, the couple returned to St. Louis, settling in Kirkwood, where they have remained since 1954.
Marjorie Patterson said she remembers the home where she and her husband lived on Way Avenue, and has fond memories of participating in community events including the Greentree Festival and several street get-togethers.
During this time, the couple started their family and Don Patterson began working in the automotive industry, owning several gas stations and working at a local Chevrolet dealership. Marjorie Patterson kept busy taking care of their four children and volunteering in the community.
“We just found Kirkwood to be a really great place to live,” she said, especially noting time spent with their children, who all graduated from Kirkwood High School. “We had the park, skating rink, tennis courts and all the things they loved. It’s really a wonderful place to raise a family.”
Remembering What You Love About Someone
Over the years, it’s easy to forget the little things that make a marriage special. Don and Marjorie Patterson recalled some of their favorite personality traits about one another and their favorite memories together.
Marjorie Patterson loved to go fly fishing, and recalled times the two of them spent on the Meramec River near Steelville.
“I hadn’t even gone fishing before I met Don. My parents didn’t do that,” she said, adding that she liked the sport because she didn’t have to use worms.
She spoke fondly of her husband’s ability to fix or build most anything.
“You’d say you liked to swim, and he’d be out there with a shovel,” she said, recalling how he built three swimming pools throughout the span of their marriage. “Well, the first one was with a shovel, and the next two they brought in bulldozers.”
The couple continue to share a love for warmer climates, remembering happy times at their vacation home in Florida that they used to head to during the winter.
“Yeah, we were snowbirds,” said Marjorie Patterson. “It’s warm, that’s why.”
The Secret To A Happy Marriage
For the last six years, the couple has lived at Bethesda Gardens, a residential community in Kirkwood
“We know the sidewalks like we know our home,” said Marjorie Patterson, remembering when her parents also lived there. “(My parents) were happy here.”
Wearing matching red sweaters and sitting side by side on their couch, the couple still stands by the beliefs and values that have helped guide their marriage for over seven decades.
Don Patterson is a firm believer in the old adage “never go to bed angry.”
“You should always try to make up before you go to bed that night,” he said.
For Marjorie Patterson, it’s all about honesty.
“You have to be truthful with yourself, and truthful with your mate,” she said. “It’s a good way to live.”
As more time passes, they hope to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary with family, which now includes 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
“Things are not always going to be perfect, but if you hang in there, one day you’ll be married for 70 years,” said Marjorie Patterson.