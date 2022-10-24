For her entire adult life, Kirkwood’s Carol Ann Miller has been modeling vintage fashion for historical societies, tours, museums and businesses.
Miller, 82, collects authentic clothing and accessories from the 1800s to the mid-1900s for her “Fashions of the Past” program, donning the outfits herself at shows or helping guests dress up themselves.
Miller has been entertaining since 1967 when she was in the Kirkwood Theatre Guild’s play, “Sunday in New York,” as a geisha girl. Within years, Miller would prove herself an involved Kirkwood resident, joining Kirkwood’s Historical Society, the Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce and the 1904 World’s Fair Society, all of which she still remains a member.
“People say, ‘You know what, you’re getting older,’ and I say, ‘But I’m not too old,’” she said. “I still have the energy, I’m healthy, I’ve got a lot of friends, I belong to a lot of organizations and I feel like I still have a lot to give.”
Miller has organized her “Fashions of the Past” shows since the 1980s at various establishments, presenting her collections of vintage dresses, tuxedos, gloves, purses, hats and more, along with providing historical commentary about the time periods of the pieces.
She runs her vintage fashion show business from her house in Kirkwood, transporting her materials to events each time. After being appointed as costume curator for the Kirkwood Historical Society in 1986 — a position she holds to this day — Miller added mannequins to her collection to help showcase the clothes and accessories.
That same year, Miller was also president of the Kirkwood Historical Society. She provided her mannequins in vintage clothing for several touring events at the society’s headquarters at Mudd’s Grove. Miller said for the shows, each room in the house served as a different time period, such as the 1880s or 1920s, with a mannequin dressed in relevant clothing.
She has also had pieces of her collections in the Missouri History Museum’s past exhibit “Underneath It All,” which featured women’s undergarments and lingerie from the 1860s through the 1940s.
Miller has been involved in costume events across St. Louis for the Eugene Field House Museum, DeMenil Mansion and the National Museum of Transportation, where she first started making appearances as Mrs. Claus in 1988. To portray Mrs. Claus, Miller wears a handmade plaid dress, her grandmother’s original wire-frame glasses, a dark green velvet overcoat, white wig and a hat.
Longtime friend Shara Storm said Miller has done several successful events as Mrs. Claus, including pajama breakfasts with Santa Claus at Mimi’s Cafe for Storm’s local chapter of the Red Hat Society.
“She does a good Mrs. Claus, and she’s got a beautiful outfit for her, too,” Storm said. “She’s definitely Mrs. Claus if she has a white wig on and mobcap.”
The friends met in 1986 when Miller joined the 1904 World’s Fair Society, which Storm’s husband, the late Max Storm, founded. Throughout the past 36 years, Miller has been with the 1904 World’s Fair Society as a charter member and its “World’s Fair Lady,” dressing in early-1900s fashion to promote and fundraise for the organization and the World’s Fair Charitable Foundation.
“She’s fun. She’s a friend,” Storm said. “We go out. We usually get together once a week at least, sometimes twice.”
In addition to performing locally, Miller traveled to Hollywood in 2007 with her late husband, Bob Krone, who was her “World’s Fair Man,” to be part of the reveal of the Munchkin star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“Mickey Carroll, a famous munchkin in the Wizard of Oz, I had been with him for various events and got to know him. He also was doing things with the 1904 World’s Fair Charitable Foundation and Society,” Miller said. “When the munchkins got their star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame in 2007, they wanted Bob and I to be there in our World’s Fair attire.”
While visiting New Orleans over a decade earlier in 1996, Miller arranged 1940s, 1950s and 1960s themed shows on steamboat cruises with the Delta Queen and Mississippi Queen.
“I would ship my things to New Orleans or wherever I would board, and then pick out passengers to fit the clothes. Then I would do a show all around the passengers that were [wearing the clothes] in the show,” Miller said. “They said that was the highlight of their trip because you don’t get a chance to be part of entertainment when you’re on a cruise.”
Within that same year, Miller was booked for the “Somewhere in Time Weekend” event at the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan, inspired by the 1980 movie of the same name.
“I got booked for that three times. I’ve been at the Grand Hotel, staying the whole weekend and I was a presenter with my fashions and everything,” Miller said. “I met Jane Seymour, met all the people that were in the movie and some of them were in my fashion show. It was just so much fun.”
Miller remains involved throughout the St. Louis area, participating in fundraisers and costume events with organizations such as the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and the Oakland House, among several others. Additionally, Miller said she wants to do more events for children such as “Grandmother Goose” and “Mrs. Claus” storytime programs.
“You Can’t Be Shy”
Miller is well known in Kirkwood for her colorful, unique hats and jubiliancy. Storm says her friend always has a handful of knock-knock jokes or why- did-the-chicken-cross-the-road riddles at the ready.
“She just has an exuberant personality and she’s young for her age,” Storm said.
Miller said she doesn’t hesitate striking up a conversation with others, even if she doesn’t know the person.
“You can’t be shy, and I’m not shy,” she said. “I’ll go up to people, tell them a joke or whatever, or I’ll compliment [them].”
Miller still offers her “Fashions of the Past,” available in programs such as vintage bridal showers, theme parties and wedding anniversaries, utilizing her collections of antique outfits, accessories and gadgets in World’s Fair clothing, sportswear, working women’s attire and wedding gowns.
To view Miller’s work or get in touch with her, visit carolannmillerfashionsofthepast.com or call 314-821-0184.
Kate McCracken is a student at Webster University and an intern at the Webster-Kirkwood Times.