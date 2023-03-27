One way to get a sense of how a community lives is to look at how it commemorates its people when they die.
Once upon a time in America, every small town had at least one family-owned funeral home. Generations of residents shared grief and sought solace in these homes, facilitated by directors who had typically succeeded a father, mother or uncle before them. These funeral homes had deep symbolic resonance for community members who, for generations, gathered there during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.
However, in the fairly recent past, funeral homes have mirrored a nationwide societal shift in which younger family members have moved far from their roots and away from legacy businesses. This cultural swing, combined with a volatile economy and other factors such as corporate chains, has culled the number of privately owned funeral homes from the landscape. Those that remain depend upon a commitment to legacy and community.
Which Brings Us To Bopp Chapel And Its Origin In 1902
A funeral home that has endured has by necessity established a clear identity and a close connection to generations of local residents, much like a religious organization.
“Simply put, it’s about treating your family like our own,” said Christi Bopp of Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. “It has been our privilege to guide families through the process of grieving with compassion, dignity, and professionalism in their times of need.
“We’ve been serving the community for four generations and understand what’s truly important,” she added. “And Bopp’s caring professionals always listen intently and work diligently to fulfill all your important requests.”
Christi Bopp emphasizes the importance of getting to know clients and being attuned to generational preferences. She cites Baby Boomers as an example. She said Boomers, who typically have an affinity for personalized funeral experiences, want their loved ones’ funerals to distinctively reflect the life being honored. Whether it’s the funeral theme, reception food, or the obituary, they want the entire experience to be unique, she added.
As most funeral homes are small, local establishments, their success depends foremost on their reputation in the community. They need to make sure that all customers are satisfied with their experience and will be likely to refer the funeral home to other families as well. That seems to have been very much the case for Bopp Chapel, having recently recognized its 120th anniversary and being acknowledged as the oldest continuous business in Kirkwood.
“We have used Bopp Chapel’s services for our great-grandparents, grandparents and father,” said Kirkwood resident Jeff Redington. “We have always found their personalized care and compassion to be very genuine and comforting. Our extended family wouldn’t ever consider going anywhere else to honor the legacy of our loved ones when they have passed.”
From Humble Beginnings
Bopp was established in 1902 by Louis H. Bopp, who initially began by providing a livery service on West Jefferson Avenue. He soon decided the area also needed some type of funeral service. The business moved to West Argonne Avenue in 1918 to the building that now houses Billy G’s restaurant and remained there until its move to 10610 Manchester Road in 1961.
From 1931 to 1961, the Bopp family also operated a funeral chapel at Hanley Road and Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton until all operations were consolidated to the Manchester Road location.
Founder Louis Bopp is remembered fondly as a devoted family man, community leader and entrepreneur. He assisted in organizing Kirkwood’s first volunteer fire department in 1907, and was elected coroner and sheriff of St. Louis County for several terms between 1917 and 1940. He owned and operated the first motorized ambulance in St. Louis County. During the 1920s and 1930s, his chapel served as the morgue for the entire county.
Before Louis Bopp’s death, his son Rolland and his two sons-in-law, William T. Humes and Richard C. Mueller Sr., became part of the firm, fulfilling his vision that the business would remain family owned and operated.
His grandsons — Louis H. Bopp II, the late Richard C. Mueller Jr. and the late Louis W. Humes — proudly continued the tradition. Louis Humes died in 2001. Richard “Dick” Mueller Jr. passed away in February 2022.
An ever-present iconic figure in Kirkwood, Mueller was a past chairman of the board for the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce, the general chairman of the Kirkwood 125 Celebration and a past chairman of Kirkwood’s Greentree Festival. He was also a guiding force in the Kirkwood Rotary Club and the Kirkwood Historical Society.
Louis Humes’ son, Scott W. Humes, Louis H. Bopp II’s daughter, Christine A. Bopp, and son-in-law Christopher J. Roth and Dick Mueller Jr.’s son-in-law, Louis F. (Chip) Obert Jr. currently operate the business as the fourth generation of the Bopp family.
“Bopp Chapel has been an integral and exemplary member of the business community for well over a century,” said Peg Weathers, president and CEO of the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce admires Bopp Chapel’s presence, participation and model of sustained excellence.”
Just like every other profession, enterprise or niche, the funeral industry must continually adapt. As cultural traditions evolve, cremation is expected to become even more prevalent in the coming years. Though less expensive, cremation had historically been discouraged by many religions. As American religious practices have changed over the years, cremation has come to be a more acceptable and increasingly popular option.
Bopp’s Family Legacy Continues
Last summer, founder Louis Bopp’s great-great grandsons, Blake and Dalton Obert, interned at Bopp Chapel and learned about many operational facets of the business. Fellow fifth-generation Bopp descendant Nicole Roth also spent the summer at the chapel answering the phone and performing a wide range of duties. And equally important, these youngest successors of founder Louis Bopp are assimilating the distinctive family art of compassionate caring as passed down from generation to generation. As the old saying goes, there are some things that just can’t be taught in school.