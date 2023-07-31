One decision remains regarding an upcoming street project that will narrow part of North Kirkwood Road from four lanes to two — to add a center turn lane or not.
Residents were invited to an open house on Tuesday, July 25, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center to view drawings of the two possibilities and speak with officials. The project also includes resurfacing North Kirkwood Road between Adams and Swan avenues, improved pavement marking, new sidewalks and a pedestrian hybrid beacon signal between Washington and Bodley avenues.
Perhaps the most controversial part of the project, a lane reduction will convert the outermost northbound and southbound lanes of North Kirkwood Road, between Adams and Bodley avenues, to street parking. The project is designed to slow traffic on a “high injury” section of Kirkwood Road and make the stretch safer for pedestrians.
According to Kirkwood Public Services Director Chris Krueger, the city is considering adding a center turn lane as a result of a demonstration earlier this year wherein the outer lanes were blocked off with traffic cones.
A traffic study performed during the demonstration noted vehicle back up on North Kirkwood when a car needed to make a turn. A center turn lane would eliminate vehicle back up and facilitate movement in and out of businesses including Global Foods, Walgreens and The Alpine Shop.
“The reason for the lane reduction is to slow cars down and make the whole corridor safer,” said Krueger. “The safest option we have out there is Option 1, which is no turn lane. However, a turn lane would solve the congestion we saw during the traffic study.”
Krueger said the traffic study determined the lane reduction would not significantly increase traffic on Taylor or Clay avenues, and that it was successful in reducing traffic speeds on North Kirkwood Road by 10% — a significant number according to Krueger, who formerly served as city engineer.
“With all the city’s initiatives to make streets safer, to have a decrease of 10% traffic speeds is huge,” he said.
Despite good intentions, concerns persist for many residents. Matt Duggan, who lives on Bodley Avenue, is worried the parking lanes will disrupt his ability to enter and exit his condo.
“During the demonstration when they put the cones up, they blocked our driveway and we had to keep moving the cones to get in and out. We’re pretty furious over there,” said Duggan. “It sounds like it’s already been decided and they’re just going through the motions.”
Duggan was one of many residents who came to the open house hoping to weigh in on the matter, only to realize that the lane reduction was already set in stone. Some attendees said they felt like they’ve been overlooked by the city.
“This isn’t to hear what we want to do with our community. It’s just to say, ‘Oh, so many people showed up,’” said Kathy Ohlman, a 45-year resident of Kirkwood. “Everybody’s upset about it. I don’t know that I’ve talked to anybody who’s in favor. This is something that’s going to change the flow of traffic forever.”
According to Krueger, the city has been taking surveys and accepting feedback throughout the entire process, though he said direction for the lane reduction came from the city council.
The city of Kirkwood will continue to receive comments about the project until Aug. 4. All comments will be collected, summarized and presented to the Kirkwood City Council for a final decision. Construction is tentatively set to begin in fall of 2024.
For more information or to comment on the project, visit kirkwoodmo.org/projects.