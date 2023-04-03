I read with interest the WKT’s recent story on the proposed narrowing of North Kirkwood Road, and previous letters to the editor on this subject.
Unlike the proponents of the project, myself and others agree with the observation of Ray DeVasto in his recent letter. What seems to have been ignored in the equation so far is the impact that this project will have on the residential side streets of Clay and Taylor, as drivers inevitably divert around the proposed area.
The 2019 (pre-COVID) study on which this project is based pays little, if any, attention to this issue, does not address the impact of the residential construction now underway in the middle of the affected area and has other significant technical flaws. Other concerns with the proposal have been pointed out in previous letters to the WKT.
Eighty-five percent of those polled as part of the 2019 study want to make Kirkwood safer for pedestrians and bicyclists (I don’t think I want to meet the other 15%), but this seems to me to be a zero-sum game — making Kirkwood Road safer will, in my opinion, make Clay and Taylor more dangerous.
I appreciate the Kirkwood City Council’s decision to conduct another study of traffic patterns on Clay, Taylor and North Kirkwood prior to giving its final consideration to this project. I look forward to reviewing those findings and the study’s methodology, and continuing to follow this issue closely.
Mike Korte
Kirkwood