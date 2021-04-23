On Sunday, April 25, beginning at 11 a.m., the Kirkwood Police Department will be assisting Kirkwood High School with its second annual graduation parade.
The parade route will require closing the following roads:
• Northbound Geyer from Big Bend to West Essex
• Westbound Essex from Geyer to Chopin
• Northbound Chopin to eastbound Dougherty Ferry.
• Eastbound Dougherty Ferry from Chopin to Kirkwood High School.
All streets running east and west that intersect northbound Geyer, between Big Bend to West Essex, will not be able to cross the parade or enter northbound Geyer. Eastbound traffic, west of Geyer, may proceed southbound on Geyer.