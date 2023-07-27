After an undefeated regular season, the Kirkwood Swim and Dive team reigned victorious for the first time in nearly two decades at this year’s Southwest Municipal Swim and Dive League championship held last week.
The Kirkwood Riptides beat second place Webster Groves Swim and Dive team — the Webster Waves — by a score of 3286.5 to 2698.5 at the championship on July 20. The win came after an 18-year winning streak for the Webster Waves and several close seconds for the Kirkwood Riptides, according to former longtime Webster Waves coach Lea Berndsen.
“This is the first time the Riptides have won the conference title in most of these kids’ lifetime. It is a huge, historic moment,” Kirkwood Riptides head coach Diana Daly said.
In addition to finally taking home the first-place trophy, Kirkwood recorded several key team records at the conference meet, including the 15 and older boys 200 free relay (JD Suarez, William Chen, Nate Bauer, Adam Bauer); 15 and older boys 200 medley relay (JD Suarez, Adam Bauer, Simon Araneta, Nate Bauer); 11-12 girls 200 free relay (Avianna Ganim, Sophie Sobush, Audrey Brown, Vivie Murphy); and 11-12 girls 200 medley relay (Avianna Ganim, Sophie Sobush, Maddie Keller, Vivie Murphy).
“We have had a wonderful season this year,” Daly said. “We are fortunate to have amazing coaches, several of whom grew up on this team, and swimmers who have worked really hard.
“We try to encourage kids to keep improving while having a lot of fun, and they all rose to the occasion,” she added. “These kids swam great, cheered on their teammates and displayed fantastic sportsmanship. We are so proud of them.”
Members of Webster Waves had some records of their own. Webster’s Calum Shank broke a long-standing 100-yard freestyle record in the boys 15-18 age group, as well as 50-yard breast stroke and 50-yard butterfly. Other record breakers for Webster included 6 and under girls 25-yard backstroke (Brinkley Holmes) and 25-yard freestyle (Maren Seiffertt); and 13-14 boys 50-yard freestyle (Clark Montgomery.)