Kirkwood resident Steven Brawley has been elected to a three-year term for the State Historical Society of Missouri Board of Trustees.
Brawley is a public historian noted for his research related to LGBT+ and pop culture topics. He is the founder of the St. Louis LGBT History Project and executive vice president of Area Resources for Community and Human Services.
Brawley has 30 years of strategic not-for-profit management experience with a focus on fundraising and marketing. He is the author of “Gay and Lesbian St. Louis,” a frequent lecturer at educational institutions and a member of the Organization of American Historians. In St. Louis, he serves as chair of the Missouri History Museum’s LGBTQ Collections and Exhibitions Committee.
The State Historical Society will also serve as the repository for Brawley’s papers documenting his personal interests and professional career.
Brawley is the former board chair of the University of Missouri-St. Louis Alumni Association and the Crime Victim Center of St. Louis. He is a sixth-generation Missourian.
Founded in 1898, the State Historical Society of Missouri is the premier center for the study of Missouri history and culture with research centers in Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla, St. Louis and Springfield.