According to Director of Public Services Bill Bensing, Kirkwoodians will be paying more for trash services starting Oct. 1, 2020, due to increases in recycling cost. The change was announced at a regular Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6.
“Our operating costs have been increasing since 2018 when the recycling markets went down south and we went from making about $125,000 a year on our recycled materials to paying over $350,000 to process that material. In all, it’s almost a $500,000 switch between revenue and expenses,” said Bensing. “We’ve had to look at doing a substantial rate increase for all of our services because we’ve had close to a million dollar shortfall based on processing cost and capital expenditures.”
According to Bensing, rates for 65-gallon trash pickup will rise from $20.50 per month to $27.23 per month. Rates for 95-gallon trash pickup will increase from $25.50 to $32.23 per month. Rear yard services will also rise from $35.25 to $46.82 for a 65-gallon container, and from $40.25 to $51.82 for 95-gallon containers.
Additionally, yard waste bags will cost $12.27 for a pack of five — up from $10.50 per pack. Stickers for non-Kirkwood yard waste bags, formerly $1.75 each, will now cost $2 each.
Bensing said the city plans to oversee a new free bulky waste pickup program twice per year, beginning Spring 2021.
More details will be disseminated from the city in a future Trash Talk newsletter or via the City of Kirkwood website. To sign up for Trash Talk or learn more information about Kirkwood’s waste services, visit https://www.kirkwoodmo.org/government/departments/public-services/sanitation-trash.