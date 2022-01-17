The Kirkwood Fire Department was recently awarded $1,039 from the Missouri American Water Company to purchase forcible entry tools to help save lives during emergencies.
The Public Services Forestry Division was also awarded $25,000 from the Missouri Department of Conservation to develop an Urban Forest Master Plan for the city. A citywide tree inventory for the project began on Jan. 5.
The Public Services Engineering Division was also awarded two grants by East West Gateway for improvement projects on South Clay Avenue and South Kirkwood Road.