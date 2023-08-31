U.S. News & World Report released its 2023-24 “Best High Schools” rankings list this week. Kirkwood High School was named a “2023-24 U.S. News Best High School” and was ranked number five best Missouri High School.
“Congratulations to the students, staff and entire Kirkwood community for being recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a top high school in the country,” said Kirkwood High School Principal Seth Harrell. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work that our students and teachers put in each and every day. This would not be possible if it weren’t for the continued support that we receive from our families and the Kirkwood community.”
The 2023-2024 edition of Best High Schools includes a numerical ranking of nearly all public high schools nationwide — almost 18,000 of them — based on multiple sources of objective data.
Metro Academic and Classical High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, both part of St. Louis Public Schools, ranked first and second on the listing followed by Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Clayton High School and Kirkwood High School. Webster Groves High School ranked 34th.
To learn more or see more rankings, visit usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.