Luke “Spike” Kohlbecker likes to say that he comes from a racing family. His grandfather, Jerroy A. Frank of Glendale, had a passion for cars — the faster the better — and even honeymooned with his new wife at the famous Road America, a raceway located in Wisconsin’s scenic Kettle Moraine.
“He just loved being around cars and he became a car collector. When my mom was a little girl, family vacations consisted of going to races and car shows,” Kohlbecker said.
Kohlbecker, 18, has been “following the dream” laid by his grandfather, racing “anything that has wheels” since he was 3 years old. His first racetrack was his Kirkwood family’s driveway.
“My dad used to draw a chalk track in our driveway and I would put on my red Superman cape and jump into my electric go-kart and do laps,” Kohlbecker recalled.
Today, Kohlbecker is one of this country’s top young prospects in the world of formula race car driving. It takes skill, financing, family support and even a little luck to make it to the top of the racing ladder. His ultimate goal is to someday represent St. Louis at the Indy 500.
In February, the young driver inched closer to that goal when he was chosen to receive the “chance of a lifetime.” Kohlbecker, along with Evan Stamer from Glen Carbon, Illinois, was selected to be part of the inaugural Ignite Autosport team. The team “represents the best rising racing talent in the region and beyond.”
Ignite Autosport, a partnership with Cape Motorsports and led by KhS Global, Margay Racing and other partners, is designed to develop the best local talent into motorsports champions. Being selected for the team means assistance with the financial burden many drivers face when progressing to higher levels of racing.
“Through the Ignite Autosport program and with the support of the St. Louis community, we want to create the next generation of motorsports champions,” said Keith Freber, owner of Margay Racing and Ignite Autosport team manager. “Our program is unique because our drivers do not have to bring their own funding to compete, enabling them to concentrate fully on honing their driving skills and winning races.”
The Ignite Autosport program will serve as a launching pad for IndyCar’s next champions. It has been more than 30 years since the St. Louis region has had a national champion, Rusty Wallace, in a major motorsports series.
“What Ignite Autosport has done for me this year has been absolutely tremendous,” Kohlbecker said. “I hope to be with them, plan to be continuously with them, all the way up to IndyCar. I’m very excited about that.”
Kohlbecker called several weeks ago from downtown Philadelphia, just as he was preparing to drive over to New Jersey Motorsports Park — that’s where the “Road to Indy” development program will be decided in August. The Road to Indy ladder system attracts competitors from around the globe.
“In every single sport you have rookies and pros and different steps for getting from the bottom to the top. I’m working my way up to the top. I’m in my fourteenth year of racing, so it takes a while to move up in the rankings,” Kohlbecker said.
His next Road to Indy competition is April 15-18 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.
Kohlbecker began his racing career with Ignite Karting. He has been racing karts competitively, and exclusively, as a factory driver for Margay Racing since he was five years old.
Karting is a variant of motorsport road racing with wheels located outside of the car’s main body. It is a stepping stone to the higher and more expensive ranks of motorsports.
Kohlbecker was a junior national champion in the WKA Daytona Kart Week competitions in 2016 and 2018. He touts countless national, regional and local wins in 2-cycle and 4-cycle classes at most every major karting facility in the Midwest and Eastern United States.
“When I was 4 years old, my grandfather had a go-kart and we would put the kart in the back of the Lexus and take family outings to a track in Pevely, Missouri,” Kohlbecker said. “I had a lot of years in karting — learning how to be smart in the field while driving, when to take passes, when to hold back. Just a lot of experience in working on strategies and things like that.”
From karts to formula car racing, Kohlbecker began his career in 2018 at the age of 15 when he competed in the Toyo Tires F1600 Series.
Kohlbecker took third place in the 2020 Formula 4 United States National Championship. He was awarded the “Most Improved Driver” at the 2020 Toyota Gazoo Racing Formula 3 TRS Series, and took second place at the 2019 Avon Tyres UK National Championship.
Racing has taken Kohlbecker to destinations throughout the United States, and seven different countries including Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Kohlbecker is the first U.S. driver to score wins in both the Canadian and U.K. Formula Ford National Series championship events, an impressive feat considering he was 16 when he did it.
“I love traveling. My favorite place I’ve been is New Zealand. I hope to race there in what is one of the best championships in the world. I hope to live there and have a house there in the future,” Kohlbecker said.
Kohlbecker said the friendships, travel and competitions would not have been possible without the support of his parents, Amy and Todd Kohlbecker.
“My parents have been the most supportive people all of my life. It’s amazing what my family has done for me,” said Kohlbecker, who is an only child.
To pursue racing abroad while continuing his course work at Kirkwood High School, Kohlbecker took part in the Launch program, which is Missouri’s program for course access for districts and families in need of flexible learning options. Kohlbecker became the first student in the state to take Launch’s online program internationally. He took an accelerated course load while racing abroad and graduated high school in December 2020.