Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.