On Nov. 2, Kirkwood residents will vote on a proposed new transportation development district, which would generate funds through a penny-on-a-dollar citywide sales tax. Proposition 1 would generate funding for transportation-related projects, such as roads and sidewalks.
According to the city, the dedicated 1-cent sales tax represents a solution to aging roads and infrastructure without raising property taxes, as it would extend to everyone shopping in Kirkwood and not just residents.
Prop 1 opponents say a sales tax is regressive, taking a larger percentage of income from low-income taxpayers, and that the city has been vague in how new tax-generated income will be spent.
The tax district will be governed by a board of directors and exist as an independent political subdivision separate from the city and the special business district.
Learn more about Prop 1 at www.kirkwoodmo.org/services/prop-1.
Where to Vote
Registered voters may vote at any open polling place in St. Louis County. Only 11 polling places in the St. Louis County area will be open for the Nov. 2 special election. Polling places are open on election day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find the nearest polling place at tinyurl.com/averpxxa.