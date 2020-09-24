Over the past several days, some Kirkwood residents and business owners have received scam phone calls from individuals identifying themselves as members of the Kirkwood Police Department. The caller informs the potential victim they have warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court, and and requests payment to avoid arrest.
The scammer uses the names of current Kirkwood police officers and have cloned the Kirkwood Police Department non-emergency number, which displays on the potential victim’s caller ID.
The scammer instructs potential victims to obtain Green Dot money cards and supply the unique redemption PIN to rectify the warrant issued. The scammers are very persistent, relay urgency and continue to demand additional payment until victims stop sending money and realize they have been scammed.
The city of Kirkwood, utility companies and other government agencies will never call and request payment by Green Dot cards or any other type of money card. Do not rely on the phone caller ID that the call is coming from a legitimate government agency or business. Stop the conversation and hang up. Businesses will not ask for payments with gift cards of any kind. Most scammers will make every attempt to keep potential victims from terminating the call.
Anyone who thinks they have fallen victim to an online or phone scam should contact police and report the incident immediately.