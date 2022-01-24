The Kirkwood Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, at approximately 4 a.m., Kirkwood police officers were dispatched to a business in the 11200 block of Manchester Road for a reported robbery. The victim advised that he was robbed at gunpoint and the suspects stole his vehicle.
The victim, an employee of Nathaniel Reid Bakery, said he had parked his vehicle in the middle of the nearby North Kirkwood Middle School parking lot and began to walk to work. As he was walking, he noticed another vehicle slowly circling the parking lot. When he got near the edge of the parking lot, the vehicle drove up to him and two occupants of the vehicle got out and displayed long guns toward the victim. The victim said the driver also displayed a handgun.
The three subjects demanded the victim give them all of his belongings, which included the keys to his vehicle. The victim then ran to his workplace and called the Kirkwood Police Department. The victim was not injured during the incident.
The victim’s vehicle is described as a cream/ivory 2015 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plates of JC5Z5Y.
The victim described the three suspects as black males, between 5-foot-10-inches and 6-foot-one-inch tall; all three were wearing masks and dark clothing.
The Kirkwood Police Department advises anyone who sees this vehicle to call 911 or their local police department. Do not approach the vehicle if seen.
Anyone with any information is advised to contact Detective Andy Melton at 314-984-6902 or meltonaj@kirkwoodmo.org.