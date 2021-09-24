Update as of 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24:
An explosion that occurred at a Kirkwood home on Sunday, Sept. 19, was the result of the manufacture of marijuana using butane gas, the Kirkwood Police Department said on Friday, Sept. 24.
"The explosion was due to an extraction process of THC, from marijuana, using butane. The damage was limited to the kitchen area. No injuries were reported," Kirkwood Police Officer Gary Baldridge said.
Baldridge said no arrests have been made, but when the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for consideration.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
A Kirkwood home was damaged by an explosion over the weekend, displacing its sole resident. Police have said the resident was a man in his 30s.
At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, the Kirkwood Fire and Police departments were called for a house fire in the 400 block of Greenleaf Drive. According to Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail, the teams received word en route that there had been an explosion inside the home.
Upon arrival, Silvernail witnessed smoke emerging from blown-out windows on all four sides of the home. By that time, the fire had blown itself out and the home’s sole occupant had escaped uninjured.
“We were advised there was some kind of product that was harmful, so we pulled everyone out and called the St. Louis Hazmat Team and St. Louis County Bomb and Arson,” said Silvernail. “They determined that the explosion occurred near the refrigerator in the kitchen. It’s undetermined what caused it and it’s under investigation.”
After the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson squad entered the home, Silvernail said they found “something that was concerning to them” and evacuated nearby neighbors just in case.
Silvernail said the house did not appear to have structural damage, with most of the damage occurring in the kitchen. The resident is currently displaced, awaiting a formal assessment from a building inspector.
Following the fire, Kirkwood police removed several pots of what appeared to be marijuana from the home.