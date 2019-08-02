Kirkwood Police report that six unlocked vehicles with the keys inside were reported stolen in seven days. They include:
• A black, 2018 BMW X1 from a closed garage in the 400 block of Frieda on July 24. Apparently the suspects were able to open the garage door using a remote left in one of the unlocked vehicles in the driveway.
• A white, 2017 Honda Civic from Norton Place on July 26. St. Louis Metropolitan Police recovered the vehicle two days later near Riverview Boulevard and I-270.
• A black, 2015 Audi A6 from the 300 block of Wilson Avenue July 26. The thieves accessed the keys to the Audi in another unlocked vehicle.
• A black, 2013 BMW X5 and a black, 2018 Ford Edge from the 200 block of Peeke Avenue July 26. Keys to both vehicles were in the Edge.
• A white, 2014 Jeep from the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue July 27.
Vehicles were also reported stolen in Des Peres, Glendale and Webster Groves.
Police advise the public to not leave keys in a vehicle and to lock car doors.