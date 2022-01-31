The Kirkwood Police Department recently announced several promotions.
Lt. Steve Guyer has been promoted to the rank of captain. Guyer has served the Kirkwood Police Department since 1988, and has held every position possible. Guyer is now Commander of Investigations, a position formerly held by Capt. Scott Bailey, who retired on October 2021 after 33 years of service.
Sgt. Andy Alderman has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Alderman has been with the Kirkwood Police Department for almost 14 years. Prior to joining, he was with the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department for 12 years. Alderman has served as a patrol officer, general assignment detective, patrol sergeant and most recently as the sergeant overseeing the detective bureau.
The department then held a competitive internal promotion process to fill Alderman’s vacant position. Soon after, Officer William Haskell was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Haskell has been with the Kirkwood Police Department for over 20 years and has worked as a patrolman, special assignment detective and most recently as the department’s internal training coordinator. Haskell will transition to the patrol division and will supervise a patrol platoon.