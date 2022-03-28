The Kirkwood Police Department named several employees and residents recipients of the Award of Excellence at a Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, March 17.
Officers Jundt, Walton, Nadeau & Patterson & Sgt. Haskell
On Feb. 9 at 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Wilson for a violation of a civil court order. Information from the caller advised the suspect was potentially armed.
As officers arrived, the suspect’s vehicle left the residence’s driveway and Officer Brian Jundt attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to comply with any instructions.
Officers Jundt, Chad Walton, Conner Nadeau and Sgt. Haskell took tactical positions around the vehicle. Finally the suspect turned off the vehicle and exited.
Officers displayed their firearms and tasers in an attempt to take the suspect into custody without issue. The suspect remained verbally uncooperative and refused several times to submit to arrest. At this time, Officer Jimmie Patterson arrived at the scene with his K-9 partner, Roscoe. As soon as the suspect saw Patterson and Roscoe, he submitted to arrest without further incident.
When searched, a loaded handgun was located in the suspect’s waistband. A second loaded firearm was located in the vehicle’s center console. All of the above transpired with the suspect’s 9-year-old daughter in the front passenger seat.
“The above mentioned officers’ use of their tactics, professionalism, demeanor and effective communication skills led to the arrest of an armed suspect without any physical use of force,” said Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin. “Their de-escalation skills and patience safely put an end to the potential threat this suspect could have become.”
Dispatcher Avery Barton
On Jan. 18 at 9:24 p.m., Dispatcher Avery Barton answered a 9-1-1 call from the wife of a 66-year-old man who was unresponsive and not breathing.
Barton promptly dispatched paramedics and then proceeded to walk the victim’s wife through CPR until they arrived. The woman was initially not pumping his chest quickly enough to be effective, so Barton started counting for her so she could maintain the correct pace. Barton continued to count for over two minutes until the paramedics arrived, stopping only to provide encouragement or check the patient’s status.
“We do not know the caller’s level of medical training, but we feel it is safe to say Dispatcher Barton’s calm demeanor and detailed instructions helped save this man’s life,” said Griffin.
Officer Justin Pugh
On Nov. 7, 2021, at 1 a.m., officers responded to Tom’s Service Station at 401 N. Kirkwood Road for an alarm sounding. Upon arrival, officers discovered a window broken out. Video footage revealed a suspect and a vehicle involved with the crime. The suspect used what appeared to be a hatchet to break out the window. Still photographs of the suspect’s vehicle were captured and distributed throughout the Kirkwood Police Department.
On Nov. 13, 2021, at 4:45 a.m., Officer Justin Pugh observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Pugh conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver and forwarded the obtained information to the Detective Bureau.
On Dec. 5, 2021, the Arnold Police Department took the suspect into custody. During the interview, the suspect confessed to the burglary at Tom’s Service Station and approximately 24 other burglaries and multiple stealing/property damage related crimes committed throughout St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County. Burglary tools were located in the vehicle including the hatchet which was used at many of the burglaries. The suspect was given the moniker, “The Hatchet Burglar.”
Investigators learned the suspect was released a year ago from prison after serving 16 years for similar crimes. With these additional charges, the suspect is potentially looking at a life sentence.
“The suspect stated that if it wasn’t for Officer Pugh’s traffic stop and the gathering of his information, he would continue to commit crimes,” said Griffin. “The professionalism, decision making ability, and actions of Officer Pugh reflect highly upon the city and on the department, and serve as an example for other officers.”
Officer Jeremy Johnson
On Feb. 16, Officer Jeremy Johnson was performing his normal duties at Kirkwood High School as the school resource officer. Johnson was advised by staff that a student was in possession of a firearm.
Johnson, along with school administrators, found the student and separated him from his backpack. Johnson searched the backpack and located a loaded firearm, which was determined to have been reported stolen out of St. Louis City. The student was arrested and transported to the St. Louis County Family Courts.
“Officer Johnson’s actions, professionalism and extensive knowledge on investigating crimes involving a juvenile/school related element speak highly of the quality of his policing skills and further emphasizes why Officer Johnson is such an important asset to this department,” reads the award.
Johnson was not present at the March 17 council meeting; as such, his award will be presented at a later date.