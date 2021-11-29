A Kirkwood police officer assisting a motorist on Interstate 44 on Sunday, Nov. 21, was struck when another vehicle sideswiped his police cruiser, according to the Kirkwood Police Department. The accident happened at roughly 2:20 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-44, west of Berry Road. To protect the stranded motorist, the officer positioned his marked police SUV partially on the shoulder and partially in the far right lane. The police SUV was then struck by a passing eastbound vehicle, trapping the officer inside his vehicle. The officer’s emergency lights were activated at the time of the impact. With assistance from responding fire department personnel, the officer was removed from his vehicle and walked to the ambulance on his own. The officer suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for precaution. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.