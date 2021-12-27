In November 2021, Rich Connors, a code enforcement officer with the Kirkwood Police Department, placed a ceremonial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. as a participant with the St. Louis Honor Flight. He also privately toured the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s Guard’s quarters. Connors has volunteered on eight Honor Flights escorting other veterans, and has volunteered at countless Honor Flight ceremonies at the airport, but this was the first Honor Flight Connors participated on as a veteran. Connors is a Vietnam veteran and was medically discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Connors then decided to re-enlist as an officer and retired as a Lt. Colonel. | photo courtesy of the Kirkwood Police Department