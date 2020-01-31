The Kirkwood Police Department has announced two recent promotions.
At the beginning of the year, Sgt. Steve Urbeck was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Urbeck has been with the Kirkwood Police Department for 28 years and has worked as a patrolman, general assignment detective, major case squad detective, primary evidence technician and patrol sergeant. He was most recently the sergeant overseeing the detective bureau.
Lt. Urbeck will now take the position of communications supervisor, which was currently held by Lt. Cliff Pope, who retired at the beginning of January after 40 years of service in law enforcement.
With the sergeant-to-lieutenant promotion of Urbeck, the department held an internal promotion process to fill the vacant sergeant position. On Jan. 3, Kirkwood Police Chief Brian Murphy promoted Officer Dan Ennenbach to the rank of sergeant.
Ennenbach has been with the department for over 17 years and has worked as a patrolman, general assignment detective, police explorer advisor. He has been the department’s internal training coordinator for the past three years. Sgt. Ennenbach will transition to the patrol division and will supervise a patrol platoon.