The Kirkwood Police Department is seeking information on two women who recently stole “armfuls” of baby clothes from a retail store in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road.
One woman is described as heavyset, with bright red braided hair almost reaching her knees. The other woman is smaller in stature with natural-tone cornrows and braids past her shoulders.
According to news release from the Kirkwood Police Department, an asset protection officer attempted to persuade the women to surrender the clothing, but was ignored or unheard.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact herndojc@ kirkwoodmo.org or call 314-984-6914.