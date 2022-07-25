Kirkwood Plumbing was founded in 1985 by Paul and Debbie Schaefer. After many years serving the community and maintaining a loyal customer base, the Schaefers wanted to pass the torch to a new family with the same values, eagerness to grow and respect for their customers.
Enter Tyler and Dani Watson, who acquired Kirkwood Plumbing in 2021. Today, they continue the company’s commitment to excellent service.
“With a rapidly-growing team of well-versed plumbers and office staff, we have expanded in range and abilities,” said Tyler Watson. “We have partnered with our sister companies — Property Medic, Mr. Electric, Call-n-Haul and Mr. Rooter Plumbing — to provide a well-rounded, wide range of services to the St. Louis area.”
Kirkwood plumbing offers residential plumbing services, as well as water heaters, sump pumps, and general plumbing repair and replacements including drain work and sewer line replacements. The business is celebrating 36 years of carrying on the legacy. Look for Kirkwood Plumbing in the next Greentree Parade!
Kirkwood Plumbing knows great service comes from happy employees. That’s why the company hosts annual employee events for team building, including annual paintball tournaments and chili cook-offs.
“I get a lot of satisfaction from providing opportunities and treating our employees like family,” said Tyler Watson. “Retaining employees who are happy to be with the company while also striving to always find new ways to better serve our community with kindness and the utmost satisfaction is always the goal. Our mission statement is ‘developing leaders who care for people and property.’”
Customers love the employees, too.
“Service was prompt, professional and well done,” said Michael Guletz.
248 Grand Avenue • Kirkwood • 314-370-8515