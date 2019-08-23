Senior Jairus Maclin is downright giddy about his leadership role for Kirkwood’s 2019 football season.
“A lot of that feeling has been the leader thing,” Maclin said with a huge grin on his face. “That’s just my excitement. I’m so ready for the season to start.”
But the eager Maclin was held out of Kirkwood High School’s football practice on Aug. 13 with a sore left foot. Wearing a walking boot, he stood on the Pioneers’ brand new field turf and contemplated the upcoming 2019 season. He promised he will be back soon from his minor injury.
Maclin, a standout speedy wide receiver, defensive back and punt returner, said he expects huge dividends in his final season.
“I’m just excited to be here,” said Maclin, who will graduate in January to get a head start on his college career at Mizzou. “I’m ready to compete.”
Maclin is expected to have a breakout final campaign and show why he received national attention from many of the top college programs.
“It’ll be different this season,” Kirkwood fifth-year coach Farrell Shelton promised. “I’ll go and put that out there.
“I’ve been proud of him (Maclin) and his leadership this year,” Shelton added. “He’s had to take a back seat the last two years and now this is his team and it goes all the way down to the freshmen. He gets everybody where they need to be. That’s what makes for a pretty neat team.”
Maclin, a smaller version of his famous cousin, Jeremy, who starred at Kirkwood, Mizzou and for several NFL teams, is just one part of a very talented squad.
Maclin is one of five wide receivers who will see action. The other four are juniors Jackson Fortner, Cole Johnson, William Lee and Jaylen Phipps.
“We don’t have a Maurice (Massey, a 2019 graduate now playing at Missouri), but I think we have some receivers who are very athletic,” Shelton said. “Most of them ran track last year, so they got faster and were able to work on their craft.”
Maclin and Shelton both have high praise for junior Kannon Nesslage, who gets the starting nod at quarterback. The 6-foot, 5-inch Nesslage, who saw limited action last year, was inserted to take advantage of his right arm in passing situations. Maclin said Nesslage’s arm strength has given him confidence.
“He’ll be a big-time recruit,” Maclin said. “He can get the ball anywhere. He’s six-foot five. He just needs to put a little more meat on his body.”
Shelton agrees.
“Kannon has been there this summer and has been doing a great job,” Shelton said. “Just his leadership. He’s a very quiet kid. Nothing seems to rattle him. The thing I’ve talked to him about is getting rid of the internal processing. He makes a mistake and makes a mountain out of it. He’s got to forget it. I told him the most important play is the next play.”
Shelton can shuffle in different running backs into the game because of depth and size. Kane Drummond, Gerald Jackson, Nate Jones, and junior Jason Petty are competing for playing time.
“We’ll figure it out,” Shelton said.
The offensive line returns four of the five starters and has plenty of beef up front.
“It makes things a lot easier,” Shelton said.
The line features left tackle Matthew Hartmann, left guard Alex DeJong, center Matthew Connelly, right guard Don Brown and right tackle Quinton Costello, all seniors. The tight ends will be senior Kane Adelmann and junior Tucker Bass.
The defense figures to also be a strength. Upfront will be seniors Devrin Williams, Dajion Ewings and Bass. The linebackers will be junior Jack Matousek, Petty, Lee, senior Cameron Macon, and junior Ryland Irvin, son of Webster Groves Principal Matt Irvin.
The secondary includes Johnson, senior Myson Pace, Drummond and senior Melvin Simmons. Senior David Bregande may be the placekicker. The punter is undecided, Shelton said.
“What we’re excited about is that we’re not playing a bunch of two-way players,” Shelton said. “We try to get a rotation because we understand about injuries.”
Shelton said Kirkwood’s schedule is challenging. The Pioneers open against Jefferson City at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Lyons Stadium. But Shelton added this was the best summer workout since he became Kirkwood’s head coach in 2015.
“The kids just enjoy each other,” Shelton said. “There’s always a light spirit out here. There is no one here who takes themselves too seriously, including the coaches. We understand it’s just a game. If all we have to do is play a game, we’re all in good shape.”
Pioneer Varsity Football
* Jamboree - Friday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. at home vs. multiple opponents
* Home Opener - Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Jefferson City
* Friday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m. at Francis Howell