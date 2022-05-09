As a youngster, Matthew Norman played and worked in his grandmother’s garden in Kirkwood. She inspired his plant career, which blossomed in the decades to follow.
Norman started his plant career right out of Kirkwood High School when he took a job with the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department in 2014. Today, he cares for the Missouri Botanical Garden’s two extensive rose gardens.
“The rose gardens are true crowd pleasers. Matthew Norman is the garden’s rosarian and he looks over more than 1,500 individual plants encompassing 250 varieties,” said garden spokesperson Catherine Martin.
Roses hold a historically special place at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis. Founder Henry Shaw wrote a small book on the emblem of his native England, entitled “The Rose.”
“Human art can neither color nor describe so fair a flower,” Shaw wrote about the roses in 1882.
Plenty of artists have attempted to capture the essence of roses, from Claude Monet to Paul Cézanne to Pierre August Renoir.
In ancient Greece, the rose was associated with the beautiful goddess Aphrodite. In Rome, the rose became a symbol of the Virgin Mary and the rosary.
In modern-day America, roses are a special gift for wives, moms and grandmothers on a day in May designated as Mother’s Day. Also in America, President Ronald Reagan signed legislation in 1986 to make the rose the official United States floral emblem.
This Mother’s Day, gardener Norman will be thinking of his career in roses and his grandmother who got him where he is today — in the middle of some of the world’s best garden plots, right here in St. Louis.
An Orchestra Of Plants
“Granny and I were really close and I have vivid memories of sitting on the outside patio underneath the oak tree listening to her talk about all the plants in her garden,” recalled Norman. “She would show me when things were in bloom and how to treat them once the flowers began to fade.
“Being a musician, I formed this analogous association with the plants of the earth being a large orchestra, in which each plant has its own part and contributes to the landscape at different times and with different hues, tones and volumes,” he added.
Norman was so impressed with how much his grandmother knew that he has carried her plant knowledge through his everyday life. He said the secrets of the earth are fascinating and impart a passion for him.
“The joy of being in an aesthetically pleasing natural environment is what gives me the energy to want to do more,” said Norman. “It’s why I do what I do.”
The 2014 graduate of Kirkwood High School recalls his high school days as fun, with plenty of hiking and exploring in the outdoors. He described himself as “a band, and earth science, and extracurricular activity kid.”
After high school, a friend referred Norman for a job working in Kirkwood’s city parks. He was asked if he wanted to fill out an application for the position of assistant horticulturist.
“I think that was the first time I had heard that word — horticulturist — but I was pretty familiar with plants at that point,” said Norman. “I got the job and learned something new everyday.
“Kirkwood is definitely a plant city and a tree city,” he added. “I really enjoy its many green places. I still have green locations in Kirkwood that I like to visit from time to time.”
St. Louis: Green Opportunities
For several years, Norman maintained all of the garden beds and display gardens within the Special Business District of Kirkwood, at city hall and at community parks. He also learned to use mechanical equipment and coordinate volunteer projects.
In 2018, he moved to the Missouri Botanical Garden as a temp where he learned about retention of plant taxonomy, the formal use of binomial nomenclature, and best practices for taking care of temperate and native plants.
“I now work as an outdoor horticulturist cultivating roses as well as curating, designing and maintaining my specified areas,” said Norman. “The overall objective of the garden has its basis in plant conservation.”
Norman said St. Louis is the place to be if you want to work in the green industry — a haven for agricultural and horticultural knowledge.
“I have always had green mentors,” said Norman. “Locally, Pat Mahon is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to native plants, ecotypes and conservation. Theo Smith has been great for me with his enthusiasm for native landscapes.
“And, to all my friends in the Henry Shaw Cactus & Succulent Society, I have to thank them for sharing so much wisdom about plant care over the years,” Norman added. “They are such a wonderful group.”