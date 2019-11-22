With 15 state qualifiers, Kirkwood High School managed a third place finish with 234.5 points in the Class 2 Missouri State Swimming and Diving Championships on Nov. 15-16 at the St. Peters Recreation Complex.
Junior Nathan Lin earned medals in the 200-yard medley relay, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay. Others on the 200 medley relay were freshman Julio Suarez, senior Nick Hepburn, and junior Will Kraft. The 400 freestyle relay included senior Will Newland, Hepburn, and Suarez.
Suarez also medaled in the 100 backstroke while Hepburn medaled in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke. Kraft, Newland, senior Stuart Montgomery, and senior Jack Ullery took sixth in the 200 freestyle relay. Newland was eighth in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 200 intermediate medley. Kraft was eighth in the 50 freestyle.
Webster Groves
In Class 1, Webster Groves freshman diver Bennet Loving was third in the diving event with 456.40 points. Loving was the Statesmen’s lone competitor. The Statesmen placed 25th with 16 points.