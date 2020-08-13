Fresh off a story about flooding and pollution on the Upper Mississippi River, photojournalist Randall Hyman of Kirkwood is using a journalism award to fund an investigation into travails of the Navajo fighting oil companies wanting a piece of their native lands.
Hyman won a coveted Society of Environmental Journalism Award to cover expenses on a project entitled, “Betrayal in the Fog of Viral War,” a story on oil and gas companies exploiting native lands in New Mexico with the help of the White House and the Interior Department.
“This administration’s Bureau of Land Management has been trying to give away drilling rights and fracking permits on the native lands of the Navajo in Chako Reservation territory,” Hyman explained. “It’s a little crazy now because the fracking industry is dead in the water in this economic downturn.
“The oil and gas industry has bankruptcies right and left,” he continued. “The fracking industry has never been profitable, and it’s collapsing now with the lack of demand for oil in this pandemic economy.”
Nevertheless, the Bureau of Land Management held public hearings this spring on permit requests on Native American lands. No Native Americans participated in the hearings because of the “fog of viral war” — they were not represented.
“Our government decided to hold the public hearings using the internet, ostensibly because of the pandemic,” said Hyman. “There is no Wi-Fi or internet receptivity on the New Mexico reservation, which meant the Native Americans did not have a voice.”
The Native Americans are now fighting back with the help of the National Resource Defense Council. They cite air and water pollution from drilling activities on the lands of New Mexico, and they are fighting to reverse approvals of previous drilling permits.
“It’s an interesting story,” Hyman said. “The Navajo regard these lands as sacred because they have lived on them for hundreds of years. The Chako National Park area has been in the bull’s eye of the oil and gas industry because the oil and gas reserves there are larger than Saudi Arabia’s.
“Even so, I think Native Americans are going to win this fight,” he added. “Americans want clean energy and the bottom has fallen out for oil and gas. And, fracking shale deposits is unprofitable. It’s a dirty process that’s highly polluting, and it’s tied to increasing earthquake activity.”
Kirkwood Environmentalist
Kirkwood’s globe-trotting writer and photographer on environmental issues has logged many miles in the lower 48 states and beyond. His website, www.randallhyman.com, features photo work from both ends of the earth, including wildlife below the ocean surface and the Northern Lights in Arctic Skies.
Hyman is often asked why he chooses to live in the landlocked Midwest when his projects take him on worldwide jaunts. He said it’s because he has family here, but there are other reasons.
“I’ve lived in South America and Europe, but I like living in Kirkwood and being near the Ozarks,” he said. “I like the fact that here are four seasons and the weather throws just about everything at you, so you’re prepared for anything around the world.”
Hyman’s work in recent years has focused on the effects of climate change. He lectures and gives presentations on his findings. A photo exhibition featured at the Saint Louis Zoo entitled “Shattered Arctic” provided evidence of dramatic ice melts and was sponsored by the Academy of Science.
His most recent piece for the National Wildlife Federation Magazine covers the effects of climate change on the waters and wildlife of the Mississippi River. He also notes the constant debate and battle over whether the river should be managed for its ecological value or navigational profits.
“I know environmentalists can be a little depressed right now,” said Hyman. “There’s good cause with the administration dismantling the EPA (Environmental Protection Act), and tearing up the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act.
“I am still an eternal optimist,” said added. “I think this situation has to turn around. In the end, people are going to realize that they want clean air and clean water and a green earth.”