The new Performing Arts Center in Kirkwood, 210 E. Monroe Ave., is scheduled to open in 2020. Tenants will include Stages St. Louis, Kirkwood Theatre Guild and the Kirkwood Youth Theatre program.
Both Stages and Kirkwood Theatre Guild have contributed financially to the development of the center. The facility will feature a 500-plus seat main theater, event space and building shell for a studio theater.
Following a ground breaking ceremony on Nov. 8, 2018, construction of the center is now underway. The target date for completion is May 2020.
Executive Producer Jack Lane said Stages St. Louis productions will be performed at the new center beginning summer 2021. Lane said the center itself is on track for a projected opening in early summer of 2020.
“The entire Stages organization is thrilled that in 2021 we will both be moving into the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center and celebrating our 35th anniversary,” Lane said.
The first precast concrete wall section was installed on May 13. As of May 28 the entire south wall of the stage area was completed, with work started on both the east and west stage area walls. It is expected to take about six weeks to install all the precast concrete sections that will form the main theater stage and house areas.