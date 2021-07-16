The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., will host a grand opening celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 16.
Enjoy live entertainment and performances at 6 and 8 p.m. in the Ross Family Theater. Performers include STAGES St. Louis, Kirkwood Theatre Guild and the Kirkwood Youth Theatre program. Light refreshments will be available.
Tours will also be offered, but with reservations only. Time slots are at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To RSVP for a tour, visit kirkwoodmo.org/KPACtours.