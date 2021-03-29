Despite a disagreement among members, the Kirkwood City Council on March 18 passed the city’s operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
The budget, which extends from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, accounts for roughly $90.3 million in city expenditures, with about $9.9 million for capital projects and appropriating roughly $201,000 for payment of principal for the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center interfund loans from the general fund.
The budget also reappropriates roughly $9.5 million for previously-approved projects that will be incomplete as of March 31, 2021 — the final day of fiscal year 2020-2021.
Before the budget was passed, Council Member Wallace Ward expressed concern with the lack of discourse over the budget during its hearing and first reading.
“I’ve seen three years where $90 million budgets go forward with no comment, no challenges, no recommendations for additions or subtractions — and that troubles me, and it should trouble most residents,” said Ward. “You rob taxpayers when you are silent on these issues. You might say that (Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes) has given us three perfect budgets, and it’s an immaculate conception in finance. I think that’s not plausible.”
As an example, Ward said the council is “picking and choosing winners” when it comes to street repairs, and that some streets are given “Band-Aids” while others receive “surgery and a facelift.” Ward added that the council is meant to represent the viewpoints of all of its citizens, and that he hopes the council will be open to amending aspects of the budget moving forward.
Council Member Kara Wurtz rebutted Ward’s statement, claiming a lot went into the budget because the council brought it up in earlier meetings.
“Whether it be Grant’s Trail, increasing the amount of trees we’re planting as a city or Vision Zero, there are changes in here that were put on because the seven of us were vocal and pushed for them,” said Wurtz.
“Maybe the topics didn’t come up in the three sessions where we discussed the budget, but I do feel it might be a bit disingenuous to say the rest of us haven’t had our own fingerprint on our budget, and the city has created it out of thin air and we accepted it with no push back,” she added.
Deputy Mayor Maggie Duwe, filling in for Mayor Tim Griffin, said the council, as always, could learn more and do better in the future. She then called for a vote to pass the budget. All except Ward voted “yes.”
The council also passed the budget for the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District. Both budgets are available on the city website at www.kirkwoodmo.org/government/departments/finance.
The Kirkwood City Council will next meet on Thursday, April 1, via Zoom.