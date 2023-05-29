The Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department will host its “Murder Mystery Trivia Night” on Friday, June 16, at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, to raise funds to support its PARC (Participate At Reduced Cost) and Shupe Scholarship programs.
The event runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and costs $160 for a table of eight. Register online at kirkwoodparksandrec.org or call the Kirkwood Community Center at 314-822-5855.
PARC is designed to assist Kirkwood residents facing economic challenges that would preclude them from using park facilities and recreational programs. The Courtney Shupe Scholarship Program allows the community — Kirkwood as well as Glendale and Oakland residents — to use the aquatic center at discounted rates.
Support of the trivia night will enable families to participate in several upcoming summer activities such as camps, swimming lessons and sports teams. Donations can also be made to the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department for the PARC/Shupe Scholarship at 111 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO, 63122.
“Your donation can make this a memorable summer for a child,” said Geoff Morrison, retired Kirkwood Police Officer and Kirkwood Human Rights Commission member.