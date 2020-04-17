The Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with Kirk Care, the City of Kirkwood’s local food pantry serving individuals and families in the R-7 school district. Now until April 30, the Food Drive is seeking to collect 9,100 nonperishable food items to feed families in need for the next three to four weeks.
Kirk Care requests items such as canned meat, stews, chili, cereal, peanut butter, canned fruit, pasta, tomato sauces, and other nonperishable foods. Stop by any of the three Red Box drop off locations to donate food items. A full list of preferred food options is available on Kirk Care’s website at www.kirkcare.org/food-donations.
Red Box Drop Off Locations
- Fresh Thyme Farmers Market: 1018 N. Kirkwood Rd.
- Historic Kirkwood Train Station: 110 W. Argonne Dr.
- Webster Hills United Methodist Church Christian Community Center: 1333 W. Lockwood Ave.
Kirk Care accepts financial donations to purchase food items or to provide utility assistance. Donations can be made on Kirk Care’s website at www.kirkcare.org/monetary-donations.
For questions about the drive, contact Kylie Christanell at christkr@kirkwoodmo.org, or go to www.kirkcare.org to learn more.