I want to thank all of the wonderful employees at Kirkwood Parks for their dedication and hard work so we can enjoy our parks. I have had the pleasure of volunteering with them for the past three years. I never really realized how much work it takes to maintain a park, let alone 14 of them.
The city of Kirkwood has 14 parks, over 300 acres, and the Downtown Business District, which includes the Farmers Market and city hall that the parks department maintains. Weeding, planting, watering, pruning, honeysuckle and other invasive species removal through the ever changing St. Louis weather are just a few things they do.
It is amazing what they do get done with only three full time employees and two seasonal workers. It is through their hard work that we as a community get to enjoy our wonderful parks. They take pride in their work and our community.
Working with other Kirkwood residents and our park employees has been a wonderful, rewarding experience. It is nice to hear other Kirkwood residents thank the volunteers and employees for their work.
I wanted to take the opportunity to give a special thank you to Pete, Renee, Ron, Jack and Brian for all of their hard work and dedication to making Kirkwood special. I must also include Kylie, the volunteer coordinator, in my thank you. She has done an outstanding job in building the volunteer program.
I encourage all Kirkwood residents to explore our parks and, if you can, volunteer. Visit kparkv@kirkwood.org to find out more about different volunteer opportunities.
Kirkwood