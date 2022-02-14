Kirkwood Police Officer Gary Baldridge recently received an award from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force for his role in assisting the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation that led to the arrest and convictions of individuals involved in the nationwide distribution of synthetic drugs.
The investigation resulted in 29 indictments and the seizure of $17 million in assets. The efforts of Baldridge and his group, assigned to work with the task force, shut down an organization that supplied synthetic drugs to convenience stores throughout the country.
Baldridge received the National Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force award for the West Central region, which includes Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois (Southern District), Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
“It is an amazing honor and the entire prosecution team did a phenomenal job,” Baldridge said. “It is beyond humbling to know our efforts were recognized on such a high level. The results of the case were recognition enough, but this is beyond super cool.”