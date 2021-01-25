The article in the Jan. 15 Webster-Kirkwood Times regarding the proposed development at 144 W. Adams Ave. in Kirkwood missed a crucial concept that must be considered by the Kirkwood City Council.
The city of Kirkwood spent a significant sum for private consulting fees and uncompensated council/citizen time to establish the Downtown Master Plan and Parking Study’s Framework Plan, which was approved on June 21, 2018. Later, in 2018-19, the council again examined the framework plan to heighten its concern for the Kirkwood Downtown Business District by designating additional areas, including the 100 block of West Adams, as “mandatory commercial.”
The upshot of the “mandatory commercial” classification by the city council in the framework plan is that multi-family residential development is prohibited in the B-2 zone if the desired location is identified in the framework plan as “suggested or mandatory commercial.” The story failed to mention that the city also intends to introduce a resolution to amend the framework plan to specifically allow the proposed three-unit condominium building.
I appeared as an interested nearby property owner at the council meeting on Jan. 8 to oppose any single-parcel amendment to the framework plan. I referred to it as “spot amendment” and clearly noted that it was the equivalent of “spot zoning.”
Our historic business district north of the Missouri Pacific tracks is basically four square blocks. Why would one, three-unit building merit the invasion of the 100 block of West Adams which, as late as 2019, was deemed by the council to be a block that should be designated as “mandatory commercial” for the future development of our business district?
Once this “spot amendment” to the framework plan is granted, the concept of “condo nibble” has begun and future condo developers will harken to the council’s amendment to the framework plan as granted at 144 W. Adams.
Once the nibble begins, as we have seen on Madison Avenue, the questions will switch from the integrity of our historic business district to such crass questions as: “How many condo units can be built once OK Hatchery decides to sell its property? Shouldn’t the dated buildings just west of the library become one large condo building with many units? How many units will fit on the Mission Taco property once the pandemic finally crushes this new business?”
I urge the council to stop the nibble and defeat any attempt to amend the framework plan. After all, aren’t there many other locations in Kirkwood for such projects without jeopardizing our history and legacy to the condo conquest that confronts our wonderful community?
Hardy C. Menees
Kirkwood