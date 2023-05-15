The Kirkwood District Board of Education on May 1 acknowledged the Kirkwood School District Teachers of the Year for 2023-24. Each Kirkwood school selected a teacher from nominations submitted by faculty and staff. Janet Mees Reinert was announced as the Kirkwood School District Teacher of the Year for 2023-24.
Pictured left to right are: (front row) Kayla Mahoney, Kirkwood Early Childhood Center; Emily Flesch, Keysor Elementary; and Kristin Davis Robinson Elementary.
Back row are Beth Doht, Westchester Elementary; Janet Mees Reinert, Kirkwood High; Mandy Kempter North Glendale Elementary; Ann Brobbel, North Kirkwood Middle School; Christy White, Nipher Middle School; and Jamie Rose, Tillman Elementary.