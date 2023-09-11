The Kirkwood Greentree Festival recently announced this year’s grand marshal of the Greentree Parade isn’t one individual — its the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.
Kirkwood’s Special Business District was created in 1975, and was the first of its kind in Missouri. For almost 50 years, the self-taxing district has used its funding from business licenses and commercial property taxes to promote business and enhance public areas within the downtown district.
A nine-member commission has oversight of the district’s initiatives and activities. Commissioners are managers or owners of licensed businesses or commercial property within the boundaries of the district. The district’s boundaries are East Bodley on the north, Woodbine to the south, Taylor on the east and Clay on the west.
The district is supported by a dedicated team, with two full-time staff members and one part-time staff member based at the Special Business District office, conveniently located at 130 E. Jefferson, next to the Kirkwood Public Library. The office handles various responsibilities such as marketing, administration of the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market and managing downtown improvement projects.
Thanks to the efforts of the downtown improvement organization, the community can enjoy several special events throughout the year including the summer concerts at Station Plaza, the Sidewalk Sale, Kirkwood Farmers’ Market Peach Festival, Halloween Walk, Fall Wine Walk and the Holiday Walk. Additionally, the Downtown Kirkwood staff plays a crucial role in the popular Kirkwood Route 66 Festival: Cars & Guitars. The district is also responsible for beautification projects such as holiday decorations, streetlight banners and flower plantings, all of which enhance the experiences of visitors, business and property owners, and residents in the district.
Representing the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District in the parade are members of the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District Advisory Commission and staff.
“Downtown Kirkwood is a special regional destination and successful due to the ongoing efforts of our elected Kirkwood leaders, city of Kirkwood colleagues, longtime business and property owners, and the support of our businesses from the community,” said Donna Poe, executive director of the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District. “We are honored that our organization was selected as grand marshal of this year’s Greentree Parade.”