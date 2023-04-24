To resounding applause from the community, Nikole Shurn made history on Monday, April 17, when she was elected the first Black woman as president of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education.
“You’re making me tear up,” Shurn said as meeting attendees clapped in acknowledgement of the historic moment. “Thank you all.”
Shurn was reelected to the board earlier this month. Initially elected in June 2020, she previously served as vice president. Shurn replaces Jean Marie Andrews, who held the role of board president for the past two years.
Shurn is a former middle and high school English language arts teacher for St. Louis Public Schools, and currently serves as Wrap Around Services Building Director for The School District of University City. The 1996 Kirkwood High School graduate holds a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Kentucky State University, a master’s in media communications from Webster University, and a master’s in secondary education. She has over 20 years of combined experience in the areas of nonprofit, education, corporate and entrepreneurship.
Also during the reorganization, Board Member Mark Boyko took Shurn’s vacated position of vice president. Judy Moticka was elected board secretary.
Kavanaugh Rolls Off
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education, also on April 17, said goodbye to six-year member Chad Kavanaugh, who did not seek reelection. Kavanaugh served as board president from 2020-2021.
Jean Marie Andrews thanked him for his time on the board, particularly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just want to express our gratitude for your six years of dedicated service. You have been a steadfast leader on the board,” Andrews said. “Your willingness to help others effectively communicate their message has not gone unnoticed. I would be remiss to not acknowledge your exemplary leadership during a challenging time for this district.”