The city of Kirkwood has named Chris Krueger as the new public services director, effective July 10, 2023. Krueger will oversee the engineering, streets, sanitation and water departments.
Krueger has been with Kirkwood since 2019 as its city engineer. In the past four years, he has realized over $9 million in grant funding for the city.
“I really enjoy dealing with transportation projects that focus on pedestrian safety and bike infrastructure,” he said.
Krueger will take over as public services director following the retirement of Bill Bensing. Bensing has over 40 years of experience in the industry, with 24 of those years in service to Kirkwood. Krueger described the knowledge and insight he has gained working with Bensing as “invaluable.”
Krueger graduated from Missouri S&T in Rolla with a bachelor’s in architectural engineering. He then went on to receive a master’s of business administration from St. Louis University. Krueger worked for the city of Clayton as a civil engineer from 2009 to 2013, and for the city of Chesterfield from 2014 to 2019, before joining Kirkwood.
Krueger and his wife, Alissa, have two children, Mackenzie, 8, and Mason, 6. Krueger serves as the vice president of the Missouri chapter of the American Public Works Association.