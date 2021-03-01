David Weidler will become Kirkwood’s next assistant chief administrative officer effective April 5, 2021. Long-time Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Georgia Ragland is retiring after 22 years with the city.
Weidler joined the city in 2010. He worked as a buyer and then assistant director of procurement until his appointment in 2014 as director of procurement.
“As director of procurement, David has worked with all of our departments and knows the organization inside and out. He is very capable and I know this transition will be seamless,” said Russ Hawes, chief administrative officer.
Weidler has numerous procurement certifications, has served on the civilian employee pension board, and is a member of the International City/County Management Association. As assistant chief administrative officer, Weidler will oversee several internal city functions including communication, administration, information services, procurement, safety, fleet services and human resources. The position also serves as the staff liaison to the Urban Forestry Commission and the city’s pension boards.
“The position of the assistant chief administrative officer is an integral role in the operations of the city, and I am honored to be provided the opportunity to bring my experience from an operational and procurement perspective into the position. I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Kirkwood in this new role,” Weidler said.