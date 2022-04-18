The Kirkwood High School Mock Trial Team (back row, from left): Coaches Peter Stragand and Lucas Ravenscraft; KHS seniors Helena Verbrugge, Mackenzie Klein and Ryan Zickel; KHS juniors Madeline Rapp and Hannah Maschmann; and Coaches Joshua Jones and Kate Maxson. (Front row, from left): KHS junior Maddie Rowan and KHS senior Merry Schlarmann; the Honorable Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey; KHS senior Lucy Schene and Coach James Reinert.