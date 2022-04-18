The Kirkwood High School Mock Trial Team won the Missouri State High School Mock Trial Competition for the second year in a row.
The state competition was held March 25-27 at the St. Charles County Courthouse and included teams from 18 high schools across the state. The teams qualified through regional opening rounds across the state earlier this year.
The Kirkwood High School team swept every trial at the state competition, winning every ballot in all five trials over the weekend, and has now won three of the last four state titles. The team will go on to compete in the National High School Mock Trial Competition scheduled this May in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Members of the Kirkwood High School Mock Trial team include seniors Mackenzie Klein, Lucy Schene, Merry Schlarmann, Helena Verbrugge and Ryan Zickel; and juniors Hannah Maschmann, Madeline Rapp and Maddie Rowan.
The team is coached by retired social studies teacher Peter Stragand, current social studies teacher Lucas Ravenscraft, and attorney coaches Josh Jones, Kate Maxson, Jim Reinert and Luke Stobie. Coach Stragand was one of four mock trial coaches recognized by the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis with the inaugural Coaches of the Year award.