In March 2021, the Kirkwood United Methodist Church Cherub Choir members were challenged to raise money to support families in need.
Thanks to community support, the members far surpassed their fundraising goal of supporting one family for a week, raising enough to instead support 17 families.
KUMC Cherub Choir Director Patti Wootten challenged the cherubs in March to do chores at home to earn $35, which provides housing for one family for one week at one of St. Louis’ three Ronald McDonald House
locations, which provide families of seriously ill children with a home away from home when they need to stay near the hospital.
By mid-month, the group surpassed its goal, earning just over $70. After the success was reported in the weekly church E-news, the choir’s commitment to the mission inspired seven adult friends from church and choir families to contribute monetary gifts. The group earned a total of $592 for the Ronald McDonald House project.
This total will provide 17 families one free week at the house and earn KUMC’s Cherub Choir a small leaf on the Tree of Life, which honors financial donors in the main entrance of the Ronald McDonald House on the corner of Ballas and Conway roads. The leaf will read “KUMC Cherub Choir Cares.” The cherubs celebrated their success with a McDonald’s Happy Meal party.
KUMC’s Cherub Choir consists of 18 children in kindergarten through second grade. The choir meets weekly to practice songs.