Chris Roberts of Kirkwood was lamenting the loss of his usual spring marathons last weekend when he decided to bring the marathon home to himself.
Beginning Friday, May 1 and continuing for 24 hours, 34-year-old Roberts ran his own marathon around his neighborhood in Windsor Acres. Without stopping to sleep, he ran 100 miles across the day-long period in the name of raising money for the St. Louis Area Food Bank.
“Everybody’s races for the spring and even summer are getting canceled. I wanted to do something and I figured this would be an interesting project to try out,” said Roberts.
Roberts modeled his run on the “backyard ultra,” a style of marathon running in which competitors run 4.167 miles per hour, every hour, until only one competitor is left. The specific mileage totals exactly 100 miles within 24 hours.
“I ended up running for about 16 hours total with 8 hours of resting,” said Roberts, noting that he was “perfectly fine” after achieving his feat. “I’ve run 100 miles before and run for 24 hours before. I was surprised that I wasn’t more sore. I did end up eating about three pounds worth of sugar though.”
The hardest part of it, he said, was running at night, when the wind picked up and blew pollen spores everywhere.
“I could feel the burning in my eyes and throat for hours,” said Roberts.
Roberts announced his run only two weeks before May 1. During that period, he set up a GoFundMe, asking supporters to donate to the St. Louis Area Food Bank in honor of his marathon. His original goal was $3,000, but by the time his run was over, Roberts had raised $4,365 to feed those in need.
He kept track of his times on a homemade scoreboard outside his house. During his final lap, in 88-degree sunshine, friends and neighbors stood in their driveways to applaud Roberts for his incredible run.
“There was a good amount of elementary school kids on their bikes chasing me,” he said. “It was pretty neat to see a bunch of neighbors hanging out and cheering me on.”