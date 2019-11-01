The effort to restore and keep in Kirkwood a recently discovered log cabin has hit a big snag — in large part because of the $250,000 price tag to preserve the nearly 200-year-old structure, according to a city estimate.
But the historic cabin could still get a new lease on life thanks to Kirkwood resident Jeff Lenger, who plans to move the cabin to a site he owns near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, about an hour’s drive south of the structure’s current location at 518 Scottsdale Road, a few blocks from North Kirkwood Middle School.
Lenger, a retired civil engineer with a background in marketing, said he heard about efforts to rescue the cabin, which was built sometime in the 1830s, from a September story in the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
“I hate that it’s not being preserved and is being turned into lumber,” Lenger said. “So if there is a way to preserve it, I’d like to try it if I could.”
The decision to acquire and move the log cabin is not final, nor has a price tag been mentioned, said Lenger.
“There’s been no one to talk to about that yet,” Lenger said.
In early July, the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission approved a 270-day stay of demolition to prevent Ellisville-based Artful Home, which had acquired the house in April, from tearing down the dilapidated home structure encasing the cabin.
The commission’s move allowed home builder Mark Schiepeter, who has a background in restoring old houses, to oversee the painstaking process of unearthing the log cabin from the remnants of the house.
Schiepeter said he’s excited about the prospect of Langer saving the cabin, even if it means moving it somewhere else.
“So, there is a real good chance that a true Kirkwoodian is going to invest in having it moved to his property in Ste. Genevieve,” Schiepeter said. “If it goes that way, it’ll be a win-win for everybody.”
Some landmarks commission members had sought to raise money to keep the log cabin in Kirkwood, preferably on donated land, but so far that effort has not proven successful, according to Lynn Andel, a commission member.
“I’m always on the hopeful side that something will happen,” Andel said “I would’ve thought Kirkwood would champion it, but it didn’t seem we were getting any champions from city council.”
By the time the house at 518 Scottsdale Road had appeared on the commission’s radar last summer, it was in a state of severe decrepitude after many years of neglect, with its most notable deficiency a rotting roof that began disintegrating a few years back. What’s more, the property at the time of its purchase was engulfed by overgrown brush, vines and trees.
Artful Home bought the property from Daniel Watson in April for $172,500, St. Louis County property records show. Watson owned the home for 21 years, and has been its sole occupant since 2011.