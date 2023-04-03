A Kirkwood man admitted to illegally possessing firearms on Tuesday, March 28. Joseph Zarky, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm after being previously committed to a mental institution.
As part of his plea, Zarky admitted being caught by police with firearms on multiple occasions.
Webster Groves police officers on June 1, 2021, encountered Zarky, who was acting erratically and was in possession of multiple firearms, ammunition and several plastic bags containing animal parts. More guns, ammunition and weapons were found in his bedroom.
Relatives told police that he had a history of mental illness, and that they were concerned for his and their safety. Police took Zarky to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation. After a court hearing on June 10, 2021, Zarky was involuntarily committed to a hospital for treatment. He remained there until June 25. He later tried, unsuccessfully, to purchase guns from a store.
During a traffic stop on July 28, 2021, Webster police found Zarky in possession of guns. He said he had bought the firearms at a gun show.
That September, Zarky was found with a knife with animal blood on it. He was again involuntarily committed to a hospital for treatment until October. While there, relatives found an AR-15 rifle hidden in his vehicle.
St. Louis County police on Jan. 29, 2022, received a call for “shots fired” at a disc golf course in Unger Park. Officers found Zarky with a 9 mm pistol in his waistband and a .22-caliber rifle nearby.
Zarky was indicted on May 4, 2022, and arrested in Kentucky on May 7. He has since been in jail. On May 9, 2022, federal agents found 15 guns and over 4,000 rounds of ammunition in his apartment.
Zarky’s plea agreement recommends five years of probation. He also agreed to participate in mental health court, where participants receive treatment, counseling and resources to address mental health issues while being supervised. The sentence is up to U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig. Zarky is scheduled to be sentenced July 10, 2023.