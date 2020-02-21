Bryan G. Vonderahe, 45, of Kirkwood, was sentenced Feb. 13 to four years in federal prison, and ordered to pay $3.8 million in restitution to his former employer.
According to court documents, beginning in January 2012 and continuing through January 2019, Vonderahe schemed to defraud The Boyd Group and its affiliated companies where he was employed as chief financial officer and controller. The FBI investigated the case.
After setting himself up as a sham vendor, Vonderahe issued about 500 company checks to himself during that period of time, totaling approximately $3.8 million.
Court documents show that Vonderahe falsified internal company records and issued false financial statements to the company’s outside auditors in order to conceal his lengthy and substantial fraud scheme.
Vonderahe used the stolen and embezzled funds to pay for luxury automobiles, and to travel alone, or with his family to locations such as Florida, Colorado and Nevada. He also used the money to make payments on his personal residential mortgage and to pay for gambling and related activities.
Several of Vonderahe’s luxury automobiles, including a Range Rover and a Cadillac Escalade, as well as his personal residence at 1943 Windy Hill Road in Kirkwood, were confiscated.