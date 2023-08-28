A Kirkwood man has been charged for exposing himself the breakfast area of a hotel in Sunset Hills.
Kenny Lamont Johnson, 35, was charged Aug. 26 with a misdemeanor for first-degree sexual misconduct that was a second or subsequent offense, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
According to a Sunset Hills Police Department investigation, Johnson on Aug. 26 approached a woman in the breakfast area of the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Sunset Hills. He unzipped his shorts, pulled out his genitals and walked next to the victim, according to the investigation. The woman looked down and saw his exposed genitals, and reported the incident to the front desk. The incident is captured on surveillance video.
The sentencing range for this Class A misdemeanor is up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.
In 2018, Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor sexual misconduct — first offense — as well as a midsemeanor for sexual abuse, according to online St. Louis County court records. He was sentenced to six months in jail for the sexual misconduct charges and a year for the sexual abuse charge and was given credit for time served.
In 2022, Johnson was charged with a string of more serious crimes, pleading guilty to three felony counts of sexual abuse-aggravated sexual offense, one felony count of harrassment, one felony count of resisting/interfering with an arrest and two misdemeanors for assault, according to St. Louis County court records. He was sentenced to one year in jail on each of the seven charges.The Kirkwood Police Department was the arresting agency in the case.