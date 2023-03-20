The Kirkwood City Council is considering raising Kirkwood’s water rates 30% this upcoming year.
The push by the city’s chief administrative officer is to do this before they complete a water department analysis that would look at rate needs and whether or not Kirkwood can sustain running a municipal water service in the future.
This year’s budget will once again move $700,000 out of water to the capital fund. If the 30% rate increase passes, Kirkwood will have higher water rates than Missouri American, in addition to our higher electric rates (35%) than Ameren and our higher sanitation rates than others around us.
The city is also in discussions with the council about a TDD tax request for streets that will have to go to the citizens for a vote — planning this sooner than later.
Some members of the council acknowledged the impact inflation has placed on citizens already and expressed concern about such a large water rate increase. Several stated they support the big rate increase instead of the budgeted 15%, and without waiting for the planned study results.
City administration will continue to push for utility rate increases and continue to move money out of these funds to the capital and operating funds because they can without citizens having any say. The TDD tax request will have to go to the citizens for a vote and we will get a chance to have our say at that time. No doubt, expect more rate increases and tax increase requests from Kirkwood while you work on tightening your family budgets. Good luck.
Gina Jaksetic
Kirkwood