I can think of many reasons why Kirkwood should be proud of our library, the most recent being that the Kirkwood Public Library eliminated fines for overdue books over a year and a half ago while I was serving as a trustee.
After much discussion and in keeping with a resolution passed by the American Library Association urging libraries to study their policies and eliminate fines, the Kirkwood Board of Trustees voted to drop the fines. I was impressed that one of the reasons for dropping the fines goes beyond the money that the library took in.
According to Heidi Meckes, president of the Kirkwood Public Library Trustees, the “trustees and staff want to make certain that all patrons have access to library materials and that no one ever felt discouraged from coming into the Kirkwood Public Library because of fines they might owe and, in some cases, are a hardship.”
Meckes noted there are still fines on the HOTREAD items as these items are very popular. It is with much pride that I notify our community that the Kirkwood Public Library has dropped late fines and we did it first.
